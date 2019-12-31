Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN) Trading Down 5.1%

Walker Lane Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:WKLN) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.19, 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

About Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN)

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc focuses on the early-stage exploration of gold and silver prospects within the prolific Walker Lane Belt of Nevada. Its properties include the Trinity property that consists of 24 claims located in Churchill County; the Pyramid property, which consists of 10 claims located in Washoe County; and the Paradise Property that consists of 2 claim blocks located in the historic Paradise Peak Mining District.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Walker Lane Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Lane Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.