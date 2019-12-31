Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.26.

Walmart stock opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.63. Walmart has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $339.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 45,452 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Walmart by 24.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 613,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after buying an additional 120,930 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

