Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $19.39 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $19.39 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002509 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Bitbns and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007214 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitbns, DragonEX, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

