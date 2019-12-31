Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) a €41.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €39.40 ($45.81) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of DBAN opened at €39.45 ($45.87) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.76. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a one year low of €29.75 ($34.59) and a one year high of €40.95 ($47.62). The stock has a market cap of $593.49 million and a P/E ratio of 12.94.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

