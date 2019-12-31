Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Short Interest Down 5.3% in December

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 64,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,946,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after buying an additional 71,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 103.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

