Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Svb Leerink

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Svb Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00. Svb Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

WVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann cut Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $48.64.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,053 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after acquiring an additional 470,402 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $566,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.