Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $1.05 on Top Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00014370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Indodax, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Waves has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. Waves has a market cap of $106.10 million and $90.93 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022322 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,743,016 coins. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Exrates, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, COSS, YoBit, Coinbe, BCEX, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, Indodax, Bitbns, Tidex, Kuna, HitBTC, Huobi, Cryptohub, Liqui, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Exmo, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.