WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0165 on Top Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $16.10 million and approximately $252,113.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00191270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.01327549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00122589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,591,059,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 977,732,326 tokens. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, C2CX, Radar Relay, IDEX, Bittrex, Tidex, Kucoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Huobi, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

