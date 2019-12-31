WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0519 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00087.

NYSEARCA:WBIG opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86.

