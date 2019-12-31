WebDollar Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. WebDollar has a market cap of $456,105.00 and approximately $1,112.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WebDollar

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 11,541,151,128 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,202,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WebDollar Coin Trading

WebDollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

