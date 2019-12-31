Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON: BATS):

  • 12/18/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 12/16/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,500 ($32.89).
  • 12/13/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 12/10/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
  • 12/6/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 11/28/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its price target raised by analysts at DZ Bank AG from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/28/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads was given a new GBX 3,950 ($51.96) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/28/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on the stock.
  • 11/27/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on the stock.
  • 11/27/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on the stock.
  • 11/27/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads was given a new GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/27/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 11/25/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,035 ($53.08) price target on the stock.
  • 11/21/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on the stock.
  • 11/21/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on the stock.
  • 11/21/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,170 ($41.70). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/8/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 11/4/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 11/4/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/1/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BATS stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,231.50 ($42.51). 970,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,294.50 ($43.34). The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,059.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,941.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

