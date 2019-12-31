Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ero Copper (ERO)

Ero Copper (TSE: ERO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/20/2019 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.75 to C$21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Ero Copper had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$21.50.

12/19/2019 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Ero Copper had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$21.00.

11/27/2019 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Ero Copper was given a new C$22.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.50 to C$23.00.

11/8/2019 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.50.

11/7/2019 – Ero Copper had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

TSE ERO traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,501. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.65. Ero Copper Corp has a twelve month low of C$9.45 and a twelve month high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Ero Copper news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$50,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,612,500.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

