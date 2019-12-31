Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Short Interest Update

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 930,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

WRI stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,305,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,049,000 after buying an additional 63,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,358,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,657,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,998,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,806,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 479.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,304,000 after buying an additional 1,125,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 161.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 967,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,542,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

