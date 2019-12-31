Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Welltower.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,935,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 51,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Welltower has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average is $85.96.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

