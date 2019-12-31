WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,564.17 ($33.73).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMWH shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price (up from GBX 2,400 ($31.57)) on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Simon Emeny acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,238 ($29.44) per share, with a total value of £44,760 ($58,879.24). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 13,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,272 ($29.89), for a total transaction of £298,699.84 ($392,922.70).

LON:SMWH traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,600 ($34.20). 62,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,134. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.75. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,697 ($22.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,652 ($34.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,462.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,153.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 41 ($0.54) dividend. This is a positive change from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $17.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.84%.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

