Whitestone REIT (WSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 247.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.6%.

Shares of WSR opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

