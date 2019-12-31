Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

WLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Whiting Petroleum to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

NYSE:WLL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. 229,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,246,284. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after buying an additional 1,596,609 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 1,275,916 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,222,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after buying an additional 1,065,633 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 583,198 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

