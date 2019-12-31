WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Short Interest Up 6.6% in December

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 425,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.53.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.71 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 12,672 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,240,792.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 73,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $442,529.22. Over the last three months, insiders bought 640,188 shares of company stock worth $3,705,437. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

