Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Short Interest Update

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 251.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $201.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $146.35 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.36.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

