WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.44

Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 1695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.89.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $272.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WillScot Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in WillScot by 57.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WillScot by 258.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 517,752 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in WillScot in the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WillScot by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

