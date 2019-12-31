Wings (WINGS) Market Cap Hits $1.71 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Wings has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui and Bancor Network. Wings has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $69,426.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00190816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.01349193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121154 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Livecoin, Gatecoin, Upbit, Liqui, IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.