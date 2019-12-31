Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €270.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €270.00 ($313.95) price target by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 151.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wirecard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €185.68 ($215.91).

WDI stock opened at €107.50 ($125.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €113.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €134.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion and a PE ratio of 27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 1 year high of €170.70 ($198.49).

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

