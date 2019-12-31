Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives $6.83 Average PT from Analysts

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Bossone purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,780,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 333,687 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter worth about $6,039,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

