WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) to Issue $0.02 — Dividend

WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of WBAL opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $26.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91.

