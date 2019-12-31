Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Workday and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $235.00 target price on Workday and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.06.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $163.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.74. Workday has a 1-year low of $151.06 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of -134.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $50,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,747 shares of company stock worth $132,711,028 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,975,530,000 after acquiring an additional 683,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 19,929.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,658,000 after acquiring an additional 545,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,095,000 after acquiring an additional 315,764 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,215,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 572,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 197,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.