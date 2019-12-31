Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Workiva news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $150,696.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,432,000 after acquiring an additional 637,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,808,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after acquiring an additional 349,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 422.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 248,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,129.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 209,937 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WK stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Workiva has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

