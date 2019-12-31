Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

XNCR stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. Xencor has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xencor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Xencor by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

