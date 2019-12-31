Xunlei Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,501 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,436% compared to the average daily volume of 228 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Xunlei by 16.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Xunlei by 111.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Xunlei during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xunlei by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Xunlei by 44.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 123,234 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

