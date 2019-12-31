XYO (XYO) Price Up 0.6% This Week

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $1,888.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.17 or 0.06072763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001303 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DDEX, KuCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, BitMart, YoBit and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

