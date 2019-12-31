YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 6,610,000 shares. Approximately 22.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of YRCW opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 4.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. YRC Worldwide has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $8.67.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRCW. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YRCW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.