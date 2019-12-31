Zacks: 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 111 an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered 111 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

111 stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. 111 has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $550.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.95.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 42.41% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $155.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 111 will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 111 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 111 were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

