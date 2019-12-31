Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will announce $490.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $470.00 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $478.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $97,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $213,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 41,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000.

BWXT stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $62.26. 7,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,399. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

