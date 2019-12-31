Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.64). Gogo posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on GOGO. BidaskClub raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 12.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. Gogo has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.23.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

