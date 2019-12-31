Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Groupon posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush set a $3.50 target price on shares of Groupon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson set a $5.00 target price on shares of Groupon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $2.36 on Friday. Groupon has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new position in Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Groupon by 1,594.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,637 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

