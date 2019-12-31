Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) to announce sales of $170.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.70 million and the highest is $177.82 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $158.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $751.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $746.90 million to $758.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $822.88 million, with estimates ranging from $814.63 million to $832.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.72 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HLX. ValuEngine cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,814.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $134,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,004 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,926,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,543 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.72. 22,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,084. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.