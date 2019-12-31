Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. Home Depot reported earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $10.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $10.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

NYSE HD traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.73. The company had a trading volume of 193,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,679. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $168.21 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Home Depot by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,574 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1,041.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $141,496,000 after purchasing an additional 614,724 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

