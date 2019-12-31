Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.46. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $44.97. 32,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,343. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. Also, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 6,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $282,014.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,530.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $669,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Hormel Foods by 155.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after buying an additional 418,356 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

