Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUN. UBS Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 598,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,830. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,117,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 76,621 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 563,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 100,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 176.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 481,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 307,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

