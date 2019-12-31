Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.03 Million

Brokerages predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will report sales of $607.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $604.96 million and the highest is $608.38 million. NortonLifeLock reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NortonLifeLock stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.33. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

