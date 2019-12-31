Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.64 Billion

Analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will report sales of $19.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.94 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR posted sales of $24.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year sales of $77.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.46 billion to $77.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $74.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.06 billion to $82.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyxor Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyxor Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3,506.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 973,168 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,197,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,645,000 after purchasing an additional 230,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,742,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,136,000 after purchasing an additional 891,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBR opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

