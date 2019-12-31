Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Million

Analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report sales of $5.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.10 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $36.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.00 million, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $34.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PIRS shares. ValuEngine lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,649. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $182.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,691.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

