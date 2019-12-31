Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.94. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 502,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 519,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $57.98 on Friday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

