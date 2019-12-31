Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNOM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.44.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39.5% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

