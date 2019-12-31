Zacks: Analysts Expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Boingo Wireless posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boingo Wireless.

WIFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

WIFI opened at $10.80 on Friday. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $480.02 million, a P/E ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 122.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 26.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 44.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

