Zacks: Analysts Expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Boingo Wireless posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boingo Wireless.

WIFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

WIFI opened at $10.80 on Friday. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $480.02 million, a P/E ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 122.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 26.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 44.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.