Zacks: Analysts Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.20 Million

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report $122.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.40 million and the highest is $125.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $107.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $446.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.70 million to $456.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $493.05 million, with estimates ranging from $479.10 million to $507.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRME. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $68,526,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,495,000. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in First Merchants by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 665,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after acquiring an additional 416,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,490,000 after acquiring an additional 258,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.07. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

