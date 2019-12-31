Zacks: Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report $174.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted sales of $140.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $584.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $610.33 million, with estimates ranging from $604.00 million to $617.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,669.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,952. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 8.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,802,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,252,000 after purchasing an additional 363,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,212,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

