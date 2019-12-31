Zacks: Analysts Expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) to Post $1.63 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) will report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. MCCORMICK & CO /SH reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.63.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $170.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.98 and its 200 day moving average is $162.48. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $173.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $842,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,773.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 2,800 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $467,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

