Zacks: Analysts Expect Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post $155.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.50 million and the lowest is $155.00 million. Okta reported sales of $115.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $574.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.74 million to $575.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $755.68 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $762.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $110,798.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,198 shares of company stock worth $44,297,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Okta by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Okta by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 105,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 74.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 73,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.98. Okta has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

