Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.33 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $14.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $15.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.94. The stock had a trading volume of 173,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,513. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

