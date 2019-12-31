Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.85. Carpenter Technology reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 86.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 26.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

